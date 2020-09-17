Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

R.E.M., Alicia Keys, and Ty Dolla $ign deconstruct their hits in Netflix's Song Exploder trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsSong ExploderAlicia KeysR.E.M.Ty Dolla $ignLin Manuel-MirandaNetflixTrailerPodcasts
1
Save
Illustration for article titled R.E.M., Alicia Keys, and Ty Dolla $ign deconstruct their hits in Netflixs iSong Exploder/i trailer
Photo: Netflix

Hrishikesh Hirway’s Song Exploder debuted in 2014 with an episode that found the Postal Service’s Dntel deconstructing “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” layer by layer. The concept—an artist methodically unpacks their most popular songs—proved fruitful enough that the show continued to blossom, welcoming the likes of Metallica, Solange, The Roots, Lorde, and many, many more. Now, Hirway’s bringing the show to Netflix alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom). Netflix shared a trailer today ahead of its October debut.

Advertisement

This initial batch of episodes finds Hirway sitting with artists like Alicia Keys and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe as they unpack “3 Hour Drive” and “Losing My Religion,” respectively. Also featured is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will dissect Hamilton’s “Wait For It” and Ty Dolla $ign, who discusses FREE TC’s “LA.”

Advertisement

Watch a trailer below.

Song Exploder will detonate your queue on October 2.

Advertisement
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Mark Wahlberg, of all stars, marches for tolerance in the maudlin TIFF premiere Good Joe Bell

Elizabeth Olsen made her big debut as frazzled cult survivor Martha Marcy May Marlene

Man, fuck these Chewbacca shoes

New “historical” American Girl doll is from the ’80s, has an American Girl doll