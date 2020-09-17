Photo : Netflix

Hrishikesh Hirway’s Song Exploder debuted in 2014 with an episode that found the Postal Service’s Dntel deconstructing “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight” layer by layer. The concept—an artist methodically unpacks their most popular songs—proved fruitful enough that the show continued to blossom, welcoming the likes of Metallica, Solange, The Roots, Lorde, and many, many more. Now, Hirway’s bringing the show to Netflix alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom). Netflix shared a trailer today ahead of its October debut.

Advertisement

This initial batch of episodes finds Hirway sitting with artists like Alicia Keys and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe as they unpack “3 Hour Drive” and “Losing My Religion,” respectively. Also featured is Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will dissect Hamilton’s “Wait For It” and Ty Dolla $ign, who discusses FREE TC’s “LA.”

Advertisement

Watch a trailer below.

Song Exploder will detonate your queue on October 2.