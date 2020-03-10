Screenshot : Legends Of The Hidden Temple ( YouTube )

As we previously reported, Quibi is rebooting impossible game show Legends Of The Hidden Temple for adults, meaning those scantily- clad “tribesmen” hiding in the mist will no longer be grasping at pre-teens. The reboot will again find contestants navigating the Moat Crossing and Temple Run, but this time they’ll be doing so in an actual jungle, the retirement home, we assume, of talking stone face Olmec .

Today, the short-form streamer released a casting call for its upcoming season. In the below note, Olmec, eyes ablaze with the crimson glow of hell that lies just beyond, encourages you to “prepare for adult-sized challenges,” “pick your teammate wisely,” and... “enter your emaI l by March 13 at Quibi.com” to get early access to the casting details, which are presumably imminent. A clever way to beef up its email list, that.

Still, as dystopian as a mobile streaming service comprised of 10-minute shows sounds, there’s some cool shows on the docket. Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Sophie Turner, and Will Forte all have Quibi shows in the works, and it’ll be the only place to watch its revivals of Reno 911!, Punk’d, and Singled Out. We’ve been compiling a list of the announced titles here, as well as an ongoing collection of their trailers.

Quibi launches on April 6 with 50 titles. Get a load of them here.