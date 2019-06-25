Photo: Lars Niki (Getty Images)

The forthcoming short-form streaming service Quibi is really determined to make the best use of its billion-dollar startup budget by securing some of the highest profile directors and celebrities for its initial round of content. Aside from a nice infusion of cash, the Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman-created digital service can also tout some really good ideas - among them, a crime procedural comedy series starring Paula Pell. According to a recent press release, Mapleworth Murders will center on a Abigail Mapleworth (Pell), a murder-mystery writer who also takes on the super chill job of solving homicides in her small town of New Woodstream. The show will feature a steady flow of special guests who will play victims and suspects. Exactly how often will Fred Armisen and Bill Hader stop by? Does the limit exist?

The show will be produced by Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, and Mike Shoemaker. Pell, a former SNL head writer, will write the series alongside John Lutz. After hilarious appearances in Netflix’s Wine Country and the A.P. Bio (gone too soon), Pell’s transition to true crime makes some of us feel seen. Funny women writing and solving murders? We’d say it writes itself, but we’d rather Pell be the scribe here.