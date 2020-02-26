Screenshot : Quibi

You laugh at its silly name—Quibi is short for “quick bites”—but the well-funded short-form streamer will get to you, too. Oh, you don’t care about a “suicide comedy” from the Green Book director? Well, that means you don’t get to see the continuation of Reno 911!. You don’t care about a Punk’d reboot from Chance the Rapper? Well, they’re also reviving Legends Of The Hidden Temple and Singled Out. Quibi knows your attention span is shot, and hopes its collection of stories told in 10-minute segments will be the future of content distribution. What it’s really banking on, however, is its wealth of IP and an abundance of star power.

And, as the b elow teaser makes clear, it’s a whole lot of star power . You’ll see looks at a few of the series that already have trailers—they include shows starring Idris Elba, Sophie Turner, and Will Forte, as well as a Fugitive reboot with Kiefer Sutherland —in addition to some of its other anticipated bites. Did you know that Bill Murray stars in that “suicide comedy”? Or that Sam Raimi’s making a horror anthology starring Rachel Brosnahan? Or that Antoine Fuqua directed a drama starring Laurence Fishburne?

Advertisement

The glimpses are quick, but you’ll catch them below.

Other first looks include:

Chrissy’s Court, which looks like Chrissy Teigen’s version of Mock Trial With J. Reinhold

Dishmantled, a culinary competition hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess

Dummy, a “buddy comedy” about Anna Kendrick and a sex doll

Don’t Look Deeper, a sci-fi drama starring Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke

SKRRT WITH OFFSET, which follows the Migos rapper as he dishes on luxury cars with his famous pals

You Ain’t Got These, Lena Waithe’s unscripted dive into sneaker culture

Quibi debuts with its “turnstyle” viewing technology on April 6. Learn more about these shows and many, many more with our ongoing master list.

