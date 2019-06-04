Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

On the list of “least likely things we’d expect to read about this week,” a sequel to Django Unchained would probably rank fairly high, and yet here we are. Collider reports that Quentin Tarantino is teaming up with comedian and writer Jerrod Carmichael to develop a sequel to his Oscar-winning 2012 film starring Jamie Foxx as a slave-turned-bounty hunter on a mission to rescue his wife from an evil plantation owner. The sequel is based on Django/Zorro, a series of crossover comic books co-written by Tarantino with Matt Wagner. Set several years after Tarantino’s film, the comics follow the bounty hunter Django as he travels the American Southwest and encounters an aging Diego de la Vega (aka Zorro). Per the official synopsis:



Django is fascinated by this unusual character, the first wealthy white man he’s met who seems totally unconcerned with the color of his skin... and who can hold his own in a fight. Django hires on as Diego’s bodyguard, and is soon drawn into a fight to free the local indigenous people from brutal servitude. Learning much from the older man (as he did from King Schultz), he discovers that slavery isn’t exclusive to his people, as he even dons the mask of Zorro in their mission of mercy!

Advertisement

Tarantino will serve as executive producer on the sequel/crossover, though it seems incredibly unlikely that he’ll direct or even script the project. While a studio has yet to be announced for Django/Zorro, Sony is the obvious pick; in addition to releasing Django Unchained in 2012, the studio is behind Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Sony was also reportedly interested in making a Django/Zorro movie back in 2014, when the comics debuted.