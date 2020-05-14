Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Queer Eye's upcoming trip to Philly gets a premiere date, first look images

Randall Colburn
Filed to:tv
tvRenewalsQueer EyeNetflixSeason 5Philadelphia
Photo: Netflix

The Queer Eye gang’s personal brands continue to explode, with Antoni Porowski developing a series with Kenya Barris, Tan France hosting Netflix’s Next In Fashion, and Bobby Berk making over your Animal Crossing dumps. They’re not leaving their day job anytime soon, though, as today Netflix has announced that a new season of Queer Eye will premiere on June 5.

The location? Philadelphia. Above and below, see some first look pics from the season, which will no doubt find them tasked with classing up some slovenly, shit-posting Eagles fan.

Photo: Netflix
Photo: Netflix

(Kudos to Antoni’s The National stanning, which somehow hasn’t tempered in five seasons.)

The Fab Five will head to Texas for their sixth outing, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Instead, enjoy the official poster for the Philly season ahead of its debut next month. 

Photo: Netflix
Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

