Many consider Animal Crossing: New Horizons—the latest entry to Nintendo’s series of pleasant, rural lifestyle simulations games—an escape from reality. Spending hours catching fish, strolling along the beach, and building little houses in a fantastic world where none of this requires taking leave from work (or going into actual lifelong debt) only takes the dedicated player so far, though. Eventually, the serious Crossinger will want to show off their design sensibilities by inviting guests over; a t that stage, what was once an idle distraction becomes yet another opportunity to feel the crushing pressure of your peers’ judgment.



Fortunately, Queer Eye’s interior designer Bobby Berk is now offering pro bono home evaluations, perfect for helping New Horizons’ audience know exactly how good or bad they are at expressing themselves through games. After the show’s Twitter account put out a call for submissions, Berk got to werk (sorry) commenting on what he was sent. Mostly, he tells people how good their places already look when they don’t make specific requests for tips ...

... but Berk is also willing to lend his expertise to those with questions about how to make the best use of their virtual space.

Berk’s tips are much appreciated. After all, if Elijah Wood comes a-knocking and your shit isn’t right, well, that’s a recipe for lifetime regret. Our only hope is that the rest of the Queer Eye hosts pick up where he’s left off, offering suggestions for how best to dress your video game homunculi or providing free makeup tips for everyone walking around with a permanently swollen wasp-stung eyelid.

