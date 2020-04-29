Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk will now help improve your Animal Crossing houses, too

Reid McCarter
Filed to:Games
GamesAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsQueer EyeAnimal CrossingBobby Berk
Save
Illustration for article titled iQueer Eye/is Bobby Berk will now help improve your iAnimal Crossing/i houses, too
Screenshot: Nintendo (YouTube)

Many consider Animal Crossing: New Horizons—the latest entry to Nintendo’s series of pleasant, rural lifestyle simulations games—an escape from reality. Spending hours catching fish, strolling along the beach, and building little houses in a fantastic world where none of this requires taking leave from work (or going into actual lifelong debt) only takes the dedicated player so far, though. Eventually, the serious Crossinger will want to show off their design sensibilities by inviting guests over; at that stage, what was once an idle distraction becomes yet another opportunity to feel the crushing pressure of your peers’ judgment.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Queer Eye’s interior designer Bobby Berk is now offering pro bono home evaluations, perfect for helping New Horizons’ audience know exactly how good or bad they are at expressing themselves through games. After the show’s Twitter account put out a call for submissions, Berk got to werk (sorry) commenting on what he was sent. Mostly, he tells people how good their places already look when they don’t make specific requests for tips ...

Advertisement

... but Berk is also willing to lend his expertise to those with questions about how to make the best use of their virtual space.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Berk’s tips are much appreciated. After all, if Elijah Wood comes a-knocking and your shit isn’t right, well, that’s a recipe for lifetime regret. Our only hope is that the rest of the Queer Eye hosts pick up where he’s left off, offering suggestions for how best to dress your video game homunculi or providing free makeup tips for everyone walking around with a permanently swollen wasp-stung eyelid.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

What We Do In The Shadows gets cursed, and Riverdale admits it’s “Lynchian”

May’s TV premieres travel to Hollywood, Central Park, and the afterlife

This week in Savage Love: Aroused state

Watch a documentary about the festivalgoers trapped in Panama due to COVID-19 lockdowns