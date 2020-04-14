Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is developing a romantic comedy from Queer Eye team member Antonio Porowski and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris that’s based on Porowski’s “real-life dating experiences as a sexually fluid man.” In other words, it’ll sort of be a solo movie spin-off about one of the Queer Eye guys, like Solo: A Star Wars Story, but (we assume) with the names changed and any associations with Queer Eye left unsaid for legal reasons. So maybe it’s not like Solo, because that movie made a big deal about its use of the name “Solo.”

Anyway, the project—which is called Girls & Boys because we already explained why it can’t be called Antoni: A Queer Eye Story—is being written by Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, the writers behind Netflix’s Plus One, with Porowski and Barris executive producing. We don’t know much else, but THR implies that this is all fairly early, so it might be a while before we see Antoni: A Queer Eye Story… err, Girls & Boys.