It’s official (and not very surprising, but still!): Netflix has picked up Queer Eye for a sixth season. The Emmy-winning series has already begun production deep in the heart of Texas, where the Fab Five will bring some much-needed TLC to a handful of lucky locals in the Live Music Capital of the world: Austin. It’s particularly good news for ATX, which was recently dealt a heavy blow with the cancellation of SXSW. Thankfully a little sunshine has arrived in the Lone Star state, courtesy of our favorite lifestyle experts: Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness, aka JVN (grooming), and Karamo Brown (culture).



Though Netflix has yet to set a premiere date for Queer Eye’s sixth season, the streamer has announced a summer 2020 launch for the fifth season. The Fab Five took a trip to Philadelphia for the fifth installment of the reality series, which was filmed in 2019. The makeover team has kept incredibly busy since Netflix revived the beloved series in 2018—hard to believe they’re already on season 5! Netflix announced the official season 6 order via a press release with photos of the gorgeous gang posing in front of the famous El Arroyo sign in Austin; the restaurant is known for its clever signage and the staff created some cute phrases for each of the Fab Five:

