Queens clashes with Zamunda in Amazon's new Coming 2 America trailer

Screenshot : Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s early peeks at long-in-the-tooth sequel Coming 2 America found Eddie Murphy’s Akeem revisiting the original’s barbershop alongside Semmi (Arsenio Hall). According to its first full-length trailer, however, it appears Craig Brewer’s comedy is set primarily in Zamunda, the fictional African nation where Akeem now serves as king.

It’s there that Akeem brings his long-lost son (Jermaine Fowler) , the ostensible heir to Zamunda, and his streetwise family, played by Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan. As cultures collide, a flamboyant, gun-toting general (Wesley Snipes) sets his sights on taking over the kingdom. What’s obvious, though, is that story is secondary to chemistry in this one; the ensemble is the reason to see this one.

Watch the trailer below:

KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, John Amos, and pop star Teyana Taylor round out the cast, and James Earl Jones even returns to reprise his original role. Coming 2 America debuts on Amazon Prime on March 5.