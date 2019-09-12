“Well, if it isn’t the Black Bonnie and Clyde.” That’s about the most succinct summary you can get for Queen & Slim, Melina Matsoukas and Lena Waithe’s upcoming drama about two very attractive people on an awkward first date that turns into a combustive romance when they’re forced to go on the run together. Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Widows) stars alongside up-and-comer Jodie Turner-Smith, for a film that blends social commentary—the couple flees their Ohio hometown after Slim (Kaluuya) accidentally kills a cop during a racist traffic stop—with sexy thrills.

Queen & Slim opens on November 29.