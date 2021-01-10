Queen Latifah Photo : David Livingston ( Getty Images )

Cops are done and TV shows about cops are done (neither thing is true, but that’s the premise we’re rolling with), opening the door for the return of TV shows about people who do the things the crooked and ineffective cops can’t do. Shows like The Equalizer, which originally aired in the ‘80s and starred Edward Woodward as a vigilante who… equalizes, then came back as a pair of movies with Denzel Washington, and is now coming back as a TV show again with Queen Latifah stepping into the role of Robyn McCall, a “single mother with a mysterious background.” Ooh, enigmatic! (The name of the guy in the other two Equalizer versions was Robert McCall, so this is probably an unrelated universe... if you care.)

That comes from Variety, which also explains that this series is about Latifah using skills she developed through some kind of past with the CIA to “protect and defend those who cannot do so for themselves” while also “seeking her own redemption.” Chris Noth is also there as another former CIA guy, though he uses his special skills to warn Queen Latifah that she shouldn’t be killing people. The show premieres on February 7 after the Super Bowl, and you can see the new teaser for it below.