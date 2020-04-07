Photo : Chris Jackson ( Getty Images )

Queen Elizabeth II, the current representative of an institutional historical virus, recently gave an address about a different kind of deadly international disease. As a rare, non-Christmas television appearance, Liz 2's broadcast generated a lot of interest, especially from those who couldn’t help but look at the monarch wearing a simple green dress and imagine the possibilities inherent in her basically presenting a blank canvas for them to fuck around with.

The Queen’s green screen outfit has been a particular source of fascination for Peter Chiykowski, who’s been tweeting out a ton of variations on the dress. Chiykowski calls it “the perfect Photoshop bait” and has proven the truth of that statement by messing around with images from the address so it looks like Elizabeth II is wearing cool images of dogs in sunglasses, cosmic cats, and Iron Maiden tour merch.



Others have joined in, showing us a cooler version of the Queen who has the three- wolf moon t-shirt in her gilded closets along with Star Trek cosplay outfits and a few more bits of memorabilia from some of her favorite bands.



Twitter also shows us that the Queen likes to honor her predecessors and isn’t afraid to celebrate the rougher side of life through both still images and fancy, royal-exclusive GIF-enabled shirts.



This isn’t the first time Liz: The Sequel has provided enterprising image editors with a wonderful opportunity to practice their craft. Back in 2016, she wore a different green dress that allowed people to do similar stuff, covering her in emojis and outer space prints. Knowing that the internet can’t resist the urge to make the same joke when presented with a green dress, whether four years ago or now, in the midst of a pandemic, is actually a little heartening. The human spirit—the drive to post dumb shit—is indomitable.



[via Bored Panda]



