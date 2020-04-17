Screenshot : Journey - Separate Ways (Heller Quarantine Edition ( YouTube

Trapped inside with not much else to do but worry, families around the world are finding creative ways to pass the time. For some, that means making your own trick-shot game out of a golf ball and loose kitchen equipment. For others, it means performing a quarantine-themed rendition of “One Day More” from Les Misérables. For the Heller family of Maple Valley, Washington, it means doing a shot-for-shot remake of the m usic video for “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey. Because, why not, right? They’ve got the time.



While the younger family members exhibit considerably less enthusiasm than the dad (who we’re betting came up with the idea in the first place), the whole Heller clan does a pretty good job recreating the cheesiness of this early- ‘ 80s classic in their driveway. Special kudos to the mom for rocking out on that drum kit made of overturned buckets. They even posted a side-by-side comparison video on their Vimeo page so people can properly appreciate how much work went into this.

Who knows how long it’ll be before things get back to any kind of normal, so we look forward to seeing what other classic videos the Hellers can churn out. We’d suggest “Faithfully,” but wouldn’t want to subject anyone to growing Steve Perry’s mustache. Things are hard enough these days.



