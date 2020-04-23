Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

According to a statement from the Insane Clown Posse, this year’s Gathering Of The Juggalos—the annual celebration of horrorcore rap music, weird circus tattoos, and the thrill of having sex in a tent—has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The statement, which was shared by Rolling Stone, quotes the duo as saying that they “REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times,” adding that the health and safety of the Juggalo family is too important ris k with a four-day clown bacchanal in the wilds of the American midwest. The statement also promises that the Gathering will return next year, “stronger, bigger, and better than ever! Whoop whoop!” so at least we can all look forward to some real fucked-up bullshit next year.

This year’s Gathering was supposed to happen at Nelson Ledges Quarry Park in Ohio from August 5 to August 8, and the real tragedy of this cancellation means that we won’t be getting another ridiculous Gathering infomercial that lists a dozen musical acts that sound like they were made up in the middle of the video alongside surprisingly mainstream people (like actual Gathering veterans Morris Day & The Time and Gilbert Gottfried) and wacky/edgy comedy skits. This will also presumably be devastating for the bottom line of Detroit-based drink manufacturer Faygo Beverages Inc, which will probably be missing out on, like, 90 percent of its annual sales without a Gathering Of The Juggalos.

Also, how weird is it that ICP seems to have more care for its fans than certain governors around the country seem to have for their constituents? It’s a trick question, because it’s actually not weird at all. If only we were all lucky enough to count ourselves among the Juggalo family (even if they are considered a “gang” by the federal government). Whoop whoop.