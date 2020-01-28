Put on some makeup, Riverdale is doing Hedwig And The Angry Inch this season

John Cameron Mitchell in 2001's Hedwig film; KJ Apa on Riverdale

Photo : Getty Images / Handout; Jack Rowand/The CW

After a downright deadly version of Carrie and a cathartic episode of Heathers tunes, the students of Riverdale High are taking on another cult-classic musical: Hedwig And The Angry Inch—which is apparently a favorite of Riverdale star Cole Sprouse.



“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says in a statement released to The A.V. Club. “When we heard that [Hedwig composer and lyricist] Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do Hedwig and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like “Wicked Little Town” and “Midnight Radio” that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, Hedwig is literally Cole’s favorite musical!”

Advertisement

As described by The CW, here’s how things will go down when the Hedwig episode airs Apr. 8 at 9 p.m. ET: “Kevin Keller [Casey Morton Cott] has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when [Principal Honey, played by Dawson’s Creek alum Kerr Smith,] forbids him from performing a number from Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal—by each performing a number from Hedwig, turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden ‘showmance’ begins to blossom...”

For Riverdale, a “forbidden showmance” is the least of anyone’s worries. Remember when Betty had to diffuse a suicide bomb even though she was standing in a room full of FBI agents?

