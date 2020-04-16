Screenshot : Punky Brewster ( YouTube ) , Intelligence ( Youtube ) , Photo : A.P. Bio ( Vivian Zink/NBC )

Last night, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streamer introduced us to its Saved By The Bell reboot with a clip of A.C. Slater bragging about banging students’ moms. Now, they’ve chased it with a handful of other teasers for its slate of original shows, which include a Punky Brewster reboot, the revived A.P. Bio, and a take on Aldous Huxley’s iconic Brave New World.

Solo’s Alden Ehrenreich stars in Brave New World, which, in the below teaser, slickly renders its peaceful “ utopia,” which is achieved through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, and the weight of history. Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television produces with acclaimed comics writer Grant Morrison, Homecoming’s David Wiener, and Neveldine/Taylor’s Brian Taylor at the helm.

Psych 2 is exactly what it sounds like, a continuation of the USA series starring James Roday and Dulé Hill . Punky Brewster, meanwhile, finds Soleil Moon Frye’s titular character a grown mother of three, with Freddie Prinze Jr. playing her ex-husband. Cherie Johnson reprises her role as Punky’s best friend, while new additions include Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, and Oliver De Los Santos. See those teasers below.

Friends’ David Schwimmer will return to the NBC family with Intelligence, a new comedy in which he plays a goofy intelligence agent who clashes with a gang of British colleagues who don’t find him all that amusing. And then there’s Angelyne, which stars Emmy Rossum as the titular model , who made waves beginning in the ‘80s by plastering herself all over L.A. billboards. As we’ve previously noted, her history is rather fascinating. Check out those teasers below.

A.P. Bio got off to a rocky start when it premiered in 2018, but the comedy, which stars Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt, built up enough of a following that fans rebelled when it was initially canceled. Its third season will premiere on Peacock. Below, you’ll also find a teaser for The Capture, which first aired on the BBC last year. A six-part thriller, it follows a British soldier whose past crimes come back to haunt him due to some incriminating video footage.

It’s unclear when all of these shows will debut, though July is the likely date as that’s when Peacock itself unveils itself to the public. Learn more about the streamer, which is offering early access to some Comcast subscribers, here.