Puddle of Mudd’s much-maligned Nirvana cover is even rougher with the high notes at half-speed

Time seems to stretch on interminably right now, with every day feeling like both an eternity and the briefest blip in our lives. Case in point: when did you first hear Puddle of Mudd’s viral (not in a good way) cover of Nirvana’s “About a Girl ”? Was it last week? Six months ago? Truly, we can’t seem to pinpoint it. But it haunts us, nonetheless.



And, as if we all haven’t suffered enough, someone recently decided to drag out each of the Mudd singer’s off-pitch “About a Girl” vocal notes by half, resulting in a literal time-dilation of suckage. Experience Einstein’s Theory of Relativity in action for yourself below:

For context: Last year, Puddle of Mudd released Welcome to Galvania, the band’s first album in a decade, which we assume is what prompted the January SiriusXM session that includes this Nirvana cover. The Mudd Sessions, as we insist on referring to them now, slowly built viral momentum after people, y’know, heard it, culminating in a YouTuber named ShonkyWonkyDonkey uploading this gem.

For what it’s worth, Scantlin recently spoke out about the backlash to his cover, vowing to “rise above others who try and take you down. He continu ed, “ I’m at my BEST NOW…and that’s all that matters. I pray for all of you because we care. Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time.”

He’s got a point there, we suppose.

It turns out, though, that not all of Mudd’s Nirvana covers are bad. The nice folks at Consequence of Sound even did a mitzvah for us by compiling some of Scantlin’s less-egregious Nirvana covers. You can listen to over here, if your ears have finally stopped bleeding.