The new season of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in the wee hours of this holiday morning, thereby giving you the push you need to bail on that mediocre Fourth Of July gathering hosted by your boss/distant relative/seasonal friend. While everyone else is pretending to enjoy Aunt Linda’s lame-ass potato salad, you’ll be spending time in Hawkins, Indiana with Eleven, Daddy Hopper, and the rest of the gang, and getting to know your couch on a deeper and more meaningful level. But before you settle in for a big ol’ binge-watch, there’s something you should probably know: There’s a post-credits scene attached to Stranger Things 3, and if you zone out too hard, you might miss it.



It’s an easy thing to miss, considering Netflix’s habit of minimizing the end-credits and taking you straight back to the preview screen—the jolt most of us need to be awakened from our binge-watch haze. While this “skip credits” feature has become the default on Netflix (it should really be the other way around), it can make you miss certain things, like the post-credits scene in Stranger Things 3. And trust us, you don’t want to miss this one because it’s kind of a big deal.