With the Elton John biopic Rocketman releasing this week, Hollywood doppelgänger Taron Egerton has been hitting the promo circuit to talk about both the experience of playing John in a film and the weird reality of becoming good buds with the famous musician.

While appearing on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Egerton shared more of what it’s like to spend time hanging out with John. He details Rocketman’s glowing reception at Cannes and, afterward, the clash between his own policy of avoiding reviews for his films and John’s proud-dad desire to email him every good write-up he finds.

“I try and avoid reviews, but Elton sends me them every day,” Egerton says. “Every. Day.”

Egerton goes on to say that “he’s sort of vetting my reviews” and “I’m sure there are bad ones that he’s not sending,” which makes sense: John and his cinematic counterpart are basically the celebrity equivalent of a parent putting their kid’s good report cards up on the fridge.

When Kimmel asks if John sends the links as emails, Egerton confirms that, yes, he does, allowing us to picture Sir Elton padding over to his laptop in the morning, dressed in silk bathrobe and oversized glasses, to share encouraging news. “It’s the same title every time: ‘And Another One,’” Egerton adds. Obviously hoping for more gold, Kimmel asks if John’s email address is “anything fun.”

“No, it’s quite pedestrian actually,” Egerton says, dashing our hopes that the venerable singer sends messages from an an account named xxCr0cRocKxx.



Watch the full interview here.



