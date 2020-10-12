Photo : Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call ( Getty Images )

For as long as it’s been on the air, protestors dressed in red nun habits modeled after those seen on Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale have been descending on Capitol Hill (and elsewhere). Conservative efforts to propose laws restricting abortion access have only increased in the U.S. in the last four years, and the show’s depiction of a dystopian America where women serve as sexual surrogates in a patriarchal society continues to resonate. That’s especially true this week, as Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative judge who once answered to the title of “handmaid” in a Christian community called People Of Praise, is poised to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s now-vacant seat on the Supreme Court .

As the Post notes, People Of Praise is known for its “male-dominated hierarchy” and regressive gender roles. That, coupled with Barrett’s well-documented record on abortion rights, has many fearing for the future of Roe v. Wade.



On Sunday, ahead of Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearing this week, protestors dressed in the show’s distinctive red habits braved the cold to object to Barrett’s rushed confirmation. See video and photos of the protestors below.

A fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is on the way from Hulu, as is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s sequel, The Testaments.

[via Variety]