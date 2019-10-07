Photo: Gareth Davies (Getty Images)

If you thought Aladdin would mark a surprising turn in Guy Ritchie’s directing career, possibly one that involved a move away from exceedingly British crime thrillers in favor of movies about genies, we can now say with some certainty that he will be doing no such thing. We already knew about The Gentlemen, which was originally called Toff Guys, and now we know that Ritchie will be following that up with another exceedingly British crime thriller featuring one of the stars of his old exceedingly British crime thrillers. According to Deadline, Ritchie will be reuniting with Jason Statham (who appeared in Ritchie’s Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels) for a remake of French crime thriller Le Convoyeur.

Ritchie’s remake doesn’t have a title, but it will probably be put through some kind of Cockney filter and turned into The Lorry Bloke or something. Either way, Deadline says it’s about a “cold and mysterious character” named H who is working at trucking company that transports hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles every week. It’ll have a “suspenseful and carefully constructed narrative” with multiple timeless and shifting character perspectives, which definitely sounds like the kind of wild thing that Ritchie likes to make. Also, he put out a statement saying he’s eager to make this film and work with Statham “while he still has the use of his knees,” which is pretty funny.