Per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings temporarily halting first-unit production in Australia due to the coronavirus spread. The the advisory of a doctor, De stin Daniel Cretton—director and father to a newborn baby—has taken extra precautions by voluntarily getting tested for COVID-19 and self-isolating until he receives the results. A note was sent to the first-unit crew explaining the circumstances:

“As many of you know, Destin, our director, has a new born baby. He wanted to exercise additional caution given the current environment and decided to get tested for Covid-19 today. He is currently self-isolating under the recommendation of his doctor. While he waits for the results of the test, we are suspending 1st unit production in an abundance of caution until he gets the results this coming week. Second unit and off production will continue as normal. We will reach out to everyone by Tuesday for the latest update.

This is an unprecedented time. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we work through this.”