Priyanka Chopra is also logging on to The Matrix 4

Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

The Nebuchadnezzar is getting a little more crowded for humanity’s next big romp in the Matrix series (assuming the ol’ Neb is still in use whenever this movie takes place), because Variety is reporting that Priyanka Chopra is in “final negotiations” to join Lana Wachowski’s revival of the sci-fi franchise. Assuming these negotiations work out, Chopra will join previously announced cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris, plus maybe Jada Pinkett Smith and Jessica Henwick. We don’t have definitive information on who any of them might be playing, as Reeves’ Neo and Moss’ Trinity both died in the last movie, but Henwick might be playing someone who is “like Neo” at least (that could mean anything from “they’re human” to “they’re the reincarnated human savior who appears every time the Matrix gets stale in order to trick the humans into thinking they stand a chance against the machines,” but that second option was supposedly taken off the table at the end of the third movie.

But hey, if one of the Wachowskis has an idea for how to continue this series, we’re just going to trust that she remembers the stuff that happened in The Matrix Revolutions. (But, for the record, Neo and Trinity died, the machines agreed to be a little less evil, and there was a cool-ass anime fight in the rain.)