Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will lead the U.S. branch of the Russo brothers' global Amazon series

Photo : Jeff Spicer ( Getty Images ) , Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

It’s been a long time since we heard about the “global television franchise” that Joe and Anthony Russo are developing for Amazon, going back to 2018 when we heard that they were making a TV show we didn’t understand, but now Amazon is ready to tell us a little bit more about this weirdly ambitious undertaking. We still don’t know a lot about the actual plot, but the basic gimmick of the show—Citadel—is that there will be a central “mothership” series filmed in the U.S. and then several off-shoots that take place and are filmed all over the world in whatever their local language is. So far, we know there will be an Italian branch, an Indian branch, and a Mexican branch, all of which will apparently tell their own stories and tie together in some way with the American branch.

In slightly more comprehensible news, Amazon announced today that the American branch of Citadel will star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as… two people who… do something? Look, we’ve got virtually nothing to go off of here, so we can’t even really make wild guesses about what the two of them will be doing in Citadel. Maybe they won’t even be people? Maybe they’ll be puppies and Citadel is actually a puppy show?