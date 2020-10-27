Sacha Baron Cohen Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Sacha Baron Cohen (as himself for once) appeared on The Late Show last night and shared a clip of a deleted scene from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan of him as Borat (but in a second disguise on top of that) getting violently chased offstage at a racist pro-gun rally. Things are a little less confrontational in the movie, with Borat’s completely offensive musical number getting some cheers from the audience before he casually sneaks away, but the clip makes it clear that—while some people are happy to see Borat in 2020—some extremely angry white people really do not appreciate him making a mockery of their pathetic, anti-mask, pro-gun racism party. Baron Cohen has now shared an uncensored version of the clip on social media, noting that “this was not the easiest movie to make.” Keep your ears open for Baron Cohen dipping into his real voice as things get especially heated.

It’s particularly interesting to see this behind-the-scenes angle for those of us who remember when this actually happened, long before we had any idea it was for a Borat sequel. Back in June, we reported that Sacha Baron Cohen was caught singing a racist song about killing Dr. Fauci and Barack Obama at a right-wing rally, with organizers agreeing to let a mysterious new singer get onstage because of a last-minute surprise donation from an unidentified benefactor. As it turned out, though, the surprise donation was actually used to hire security guards to protect Baron Cohen and help him facilitate a secret getaway should the need arise—which, as we can now see, is exactly what happened.

The bonus twist is that Baron Cohen was supposedly spotted later on in a different disguise so he could listen in on interviews with the press, as seen in the movie. That means Baron Cohen tricked this rally into hiring security for him, which he then used to get away when the crowd realized who he was (or at least what he was doing), and then he went back to the rally even though an angry cowboy with a megaphone had already threatened him.