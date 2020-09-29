Photo : Netflix

Netflix has revealed the first photos from the upcoming season of The Crown, which will unfortunately be Olivia Colman’s last as Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Stau nton will take over the role in season five). Vanity Fair debuted the first look and spoke with new cast member Emma Corrin, who plays the young Diana Spencer and future Princess Di in season four opposite Josh O’Connor’s Prince Charles.



Another notable addition to season four—and to literally any television series—is Gillian Anderson, who plays Margaret Thatcher, the first woman to become prime minister of Britain. Creator Peter Morgan says Thatcher and the Queen are “delightful foils,” and describes them as “twins who are not the same.” Season four takes place between 1977 and 1990—following the Thatcher’s time in office and Diana’s coming-of-age. Discussing her approach to the role, Corrin explained , “ The most useful research came from her childhood and her relationship with her parents, which was fucked, to say the least…. If you have a very fucked relationship with your parents, you constantly look for maternal and paternal figures.”

Season four of The Crown hits Netflix on November 15.