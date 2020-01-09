Prince to be honored with an all-star Grammy tribute concert

Photo : Chris Graythen ( Getty Images )

Harking back to the bygone era of 2016 and 2017 —when you couldn’t get five minutes into a musical awards show without a Prince tribute spontaneously breaking out—the Grammys have announced their latest celebration of the late great purple one’s life and career. Per Rolling Stone, Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince won’t be part of this year’s Grammy festivities proper; rather, it’ll be recorded two days after the ceremony, on January 28, with an eye toward being broadcast in April.

It also sounds like they’ve got a seriously solid slate of performers on hand, many of them drawn from Prince’s circle of intimates. Sheila E. has signed on to serve as the special’s musical director, while Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles, Morris Day (and the Time!), and the Revolution itself are all expected to perform. There’s also a healthy assortment of famous musicians who were just fans of Prince—i.e., most famous musicians—including Beck , Common, Foo Fighters, Mavis Staples, Chris Martin, St. Vincent, and more, all coming together to remind each other that, yep, Prince was pretty great.

Advertisement

The show is the latest in a series of Grammy Salute concerts designed to honor the lives of great musicians—other honorees have included The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and Aretha Franklin. It’s not clear why 2020 was picked as the year for Prince to be celebrated (beyond the fact that Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich has reportedly been trying to get the idea off the ground since Bruno Mars and the Time honored The Artist at the ceremony itself in 2017), but it’s not like we’re going to complain when a bill this loaded comes along.