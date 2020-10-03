Photo : Gary Miller ( Getty Images )

In news that’s hard to respond to with anything but Matthew McConaughey’s signature catchphrase, “I approve of this development, I approve of this development, I approve of this development,” Variety reports that Dazed And Confused will be the next beloved film to re-assemble its cast members for a fundraiser script reading event. And we do mean re-assemble: The upcoming event, organized on behalf of March for Science and the Voto Latino Foundation (which is hoping to focus money on the film’s native Texas to take a shot at flipping it blue), will feature appearances from everybody from McConaughey and Ben Affleck, all the way out to folks who quit acting not terribly long after Richard Linklater’s high school opus debuted. Seriously, look at this list of participants :

Matthew McConaughey , Ben Affleck , Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Wiley Wiggins, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris and Nicky Katt

Patton Oswalt—who recently did similar duties for the Princess Bride cast-reading aimed at raising funds for Wisconsin Democrats—will moderate the event, which is scheduled for October 11. There’s no word yet on whether Linklater himself will participate, but seriously: If all we got out of this was McConaughey reprising his line about the chicks, their ages, and how they just don’t seem to change ( except now with the added creeper energy of him being, y’know, 50) this would probably be worth the price of admission— even before you factored in the good cause it’s in service of.