Prepare yourself for a Better Call Saul-free 2021

Photo : Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Jimmy McGill has apparently found a way to keep his comeuppance from coming (for now, anyway) yet again . That’s because, per The Wrap, the sixth and final season of AMC’s Better Call Saul is now unlikely to appear on television in 2021. AMC CEO (WTF?) Josh Sapan dropped the bad news earlier this week, noting that the network is in the middle of doing the same COVID-related shuffling as pretty much every other TV purveyor on the planet, and that, while zombie cash cow The Walking Dead is now “back at full strength,” one of those big scheduling moves will likely keep us out of Albuquerque (and Omaha) until early 2022.

Now, are we suggesting that Slippin’ Jimmy engineered the entire COVID-19 pandemic as a way to buy Cinnabon Gene a little more time before whatever all those black-and-white flash-forwards are building toward…finally builds toward it? Yes. That’s exactly what we’re suggesting. Saul Goodman, you magnificent bastard.

The last season of Better Call Saul wrapped up back in April of 2020, which means we’re coming up on a full year since we last (actively) worried about what the show might do to Rhea See horn’s Kim Wexler to ensure that she’s not around when Breaking Bad catches up with her not-so-happy hubby. (And also all that stuff with Lalo and Nacho, but really, it’s mostly Kim anxiety at this point.) Although no dates have been set, t he show’s final, 10-episode season will, per Sapan, likely arrive in the first quarter of 2022.