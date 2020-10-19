Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Prepare to have Miley Cyrus covering The Cranberries in your heeeeeeaaaaad, in your heeeaeeeaaaead

allisonshoemaker
Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Miley cyrus
Miley cyrusMusicthe cranberriescover songsgreat job internet
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Prepare to have Miley Cyrus covering The Cranberries in your heeeeeeaaaaad, in your heeeaeeeaaaead
Screenshot: YouTube (Fair Use)

While the film trailer industrial complex might lead you to believe otherwise, not all covers are sad bummer mixes. (The trailer for The Social Network still rules, though.)

Advertisement

Thank god, Miley Cyrus is here to set things straight. Save Our Stages Fest, a streaming music festival in support of the National Independent Venue Association which took place over the weekend, saw heavy-hitters like The Roots, Foo Fighters, Leon Bridges, Phoebe Bridgers, Rise Against, The Lumineers, Major Lazer, and Cyrus take to the stages of legendary independent venues like Troubadour, Ryman Auditorium, Crystal Ballroom, the Apollo, and (in Cyrus’ case) L.A.’s Whisky A Go-Go. Maybe it’s a good thing that this was a streaming concert and not one of the old-fashioned in person kinds, because she absolutely blew the doors off the place.

Advertisement

If you’re a person in the habit of thinking of Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana and maybe “Party In The U.S.A.” and nothing else, you might be in for a bit of a shock. Please, grab your smelling salts. (Also, “Party In The U.S.A.” is a marvelous pop song.)

So, are we officially past pretending that this woman isn’t a rock star? Because good god, that’s a hell of a cover. And it’s not an outlier—as one’s best friend Lesley might say, “Oh, she’s just being Miley.” Thank you, Miley Cyrus, for not giving us a bummer mix sad acoustic cover of “Zombie” and instead just doing The Cranberries proud.

G/O Media may get a commission
Tushy Spa Bidet
Tushy Spa Bidet

That said, Miley also has a knack for bummer mix covers, too:

Advertisement

And really just covers in general. Come on, this is great:

Advertisement

Seriously, she’s good. She should consider a career as a musician!

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves TV, bourbon, and overanalyzing social interactions. Please buy her book, How TV Can Make You Smarter (Chronicle, 2020). It’s short!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

You’re Wrong About looks back at Princess Di and her monumentally awful marriage

Dexter showrunner addresses original ending, calls new series "an opportunity to make that right"

Just in case, John Oliver gives us another literally life-or-death reason to vote Trump out

The best horror movies on Netflix