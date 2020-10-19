Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

While the film trailer industrial complex might lead you to believe otherwise, not all covers are sad bummer mixes. (The trailer for The Social Network still rules, though.)

Thank god, Miley Cyrus is here to set things straight. Save Our Stages Fest, a streaming music festival in support of the National Independent Venue Association which took place over the weekend, saw heavy-hitters like The Roots, Foo Fighters, Leon Bridges, Phoebe Bridgers, Rise Against, The Lumineers, Major Lazer, and Cyrus take to the stages of legendary independent venues like Troubadour, Ryman Auditorium, Crystal Ballroom, the Apollo, and (in Cyrus’ case) L.A.’s Whisky A Go-Go. Maybe it’s a good thing that this was a streaming concert and not one of the old-fashioned in person kinds, because she absolutely blew the doors off the place.

If you’re a person in the habit of thinking of Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana and maybe “Party In The U.S.A.” and nothing else, you might be in for a bit of a shock. Please, grab your smelling salts. (Also, “Party In The U.S.A.” is a marvelous pop song.)

So, are we officially past pretending that this woman isn’t a rock star? Because good god, that’s a hell of a cover. And it’s not an outlier—as one’s best friend Lesley might say, “Oh, she’s just being Miley.” Thank you, Miley Cyrus, for not giving us a bummer mix sad acoustic cover of “Zombie” and instead just doing The Cranberries proud.

That said, Miley also has a knack for bummer mix covers, too:

And really just covers in general. Come on, this is great:

Seriously, she’s good. She should consider a career as a musician!

