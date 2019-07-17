Photo: Steven Lawton/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Deadline reports that a judge has granted Laura Fleiss, wife of Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, a domestic violence temporary restraining order against him after she reported several recent incidents. Laura Fleiss, who is 10 weeks pregnant, said that her husband attacked her at the couple’s home in Hawaii and “demanded that I get an abortion… Our [4-year-old] son Ben was in the house, seated in another room nearby. Mike told me, ‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.’”

In the restraining order, Laura Fleiss says her husband has been “enraged” since she’s been pregnant, as “Mike has told me many times he didn’t want us to have a second child.” On July 4, she says that he demanded that she get an abortion, saying that he was going to cut her off financially and telling her, “Next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach.”

On July 5, in Laura Fleiss’ statement, she says that her husband called her names like “low-rent gold digger” and “He refused to let me go and made threats that I would lose access to my family and my family’s ability to see Ben.” On July 6, Laura Fleiss states that her husband came into the house and grabbed her phone out of her hand, leaving her without the ability to call a doctor (as she was tending to her son with a cold) or the police. As she tried to get her phone back, she says he “yelled that he was going to ‘shove me down the stairs.’” She followed him out to his truck, where she says he yelled, “I’m going to punch your face in” and kept pushing her away as she tried to get her phone. Her statement also includes photos from the surveillance camera in the driveway “which show Mike pushing me again once we were both outside,” as well as photos she had taken of her bruises.

Mike Fleiss filed for divorce from Laura Fleiss on July 10. He is still listed as an executive producer on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the franchise he kicked off with the former series in 2002. In a statement to Deadline, The Bachelor producer Warner Bros. said, “We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.” Fleiss had been previously been criminally charged for harassing his Malibu neighbors Baywatch star David Charvet and his wife Brooke Burke in 2014.