The almighty HBO knows there’s a hole in your heart where Vice Principals used to be. But HBO is a benevolent deity. HBO gives unto those who give unto it, and hath blessed us with a new trailer for The Righteous Gemstones, the upcoming series from Danny McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green. As with their previous efforts, the trio’s latest HBO series looks extremely funny and hilariously dark. Co-starring John Goodman and Adam Devine, The Righteous Gemstones follows a famous televangelist family whose piousness is almost entirely (okay, probably totally) for show. As described by HBO, the family has a “long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work,” which clearly makes for quite the humorous combination.

There are plenty of reasons to mark your calendar for the series’ August 18 premiere, and the trailer offers several more—including Edi Patterson, the low-key MVP of Vice Principals. It looks like Patterson is bringing a similar horny-weirdo energy to her role here, as you can see when she practically begs Goodman to slap her in the face. And in case you were concerned: Yes, Walton Goggins will be appearing in The Righteous Gemstones. He’ll be playing a character named Baby Billy, “a former child star who clogged and sang for Jesus. As an aging man, he’s fallen on hard times and comes to the Gemstones for salvation.” Amen.