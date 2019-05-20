Drunk History, Comedy Central’s most educational/irresponsible TV series, will be returning for the second half of its sixth season in June, and this new trailer makes the new episodes look as wacky as usual. There are spills, there are people screaming, and—as usual—there are surprisingly famous celebrities who are apparently willing to do some pretty silly stuff for what can’t possibly be very much money. The new season will feature Vanessa Bayer, Taran Killam, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Hanks, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Dave Foley, Tony Hale, Cheryl Hines, David Wain, and Elijah Wood. The stories being told will include the adventures of Larry Walters, a.k.a. the guy who attached a bunch of balloons to his lawn chair, as well as famous railroad spike aficionado Phineas Gage.

The next eight episodes of season six will premiere on June 18.