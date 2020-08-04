Posthumous Joan Rivers comedy album box set coming in 2021

Joan Rivers in 2009 Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

As reported by Variety, Joan Rivers’ estate has given “hundreds of hours of content” to a production and distribution company called Comedy Dynamics, and it’s going to use them to put together a new box set and digital albums of previously unreleased material next year. Rivers died in 2014, and while posthumous albums are nothing new to musical artists, it is slightly more uncommon in the comedy world—if only because not as many comedians are as big as Joan Rivers was and they don’t seem to leave behind massive archives like Prince or Michael Jackson did.

In a statement, Joan Rivers’ daughter Melissa Rivers dropped this very on-brand snarky joke: “While hundreds of hours of my mother on tape sounds great to her fans, to my therapist it sounds like another beach house.” She added that she’s thankful her mother was “meticulous about saving everything” because “some of her best routines” over her decades-long career will now be widely available. Specific release dates for any of this have not been announced, but the box set and digital albums are expected to be released in 2021.