Photo : Axelle/Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images )

In news that’s going to make fortysomething dudes everywhere ask, “What is a Post Malone?, ” wildly popular singer Post Malone will be performing some Nirvana covers this Friday to help raise funds for coronavirus relief. Hey, if it makes you feel better, he’s got the name of a relatively obscure Nirvana song tattooed on his face, which is a lot more of a commitment than your smiley face t-shirt.

Advertisement

According to a press release , the tattooed pop artist will play “a set of Nirvana hits and fan favorites” that will likely include In Utero’s “All Apologies,” which he’s covered in the past. Any donations he pulls in will be donated to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, and Google will match all donations up to $5 million. That’s nice!

It all goes down this Friday, April 24 at 3 p.m. PST on Posty’s official YouTube channel. Watch a brief teaser for the event below, and cross your fingers that he gives “Tourette’s ” a go. We’d love to hear what that thing does to his voice.