Image: L to R: Pose (FX), Russian Doll (Netflix), and Veep (HBO

The Television Critics Association have announced their nominees for the 35th Annual TCA Awards, and the competition is pretty stiff. Per a recent press release, “TCA nominees compete for accolades across different categories honoring outstanding achievements in news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries, and sketch/variety shows” from the 2018-2019 season. FX’s Pose and Netflix’s Russian Doll (both A.V. Club favorites) lead all other programs with four nominations each. HBO garnered a total of 15 nominations, edging Netflix out by just one nod. Showtime, BBC, Pop TV, Amazon, and many others were also recognized in a nominee slate that covers the gamut.

Netflix notably dominated the Outstanding Achievement In Reality category with Nailed It!, Queer Eye, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, and Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat occupying four of the six slots. Series stand-outs Billy Porter (Pose) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) will compete in a stacked Individual Achievement In Drama category while 2014 winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ final Veep performance will go up against a group of comedic heavy hitters, including Nathasha Lyonne for Russian Doll and Catherine O’Hara for her resplendent turn in Schitt’s Creek. Will the Emmy Awards be nearly this interesting?

You can check out the full list of nominees below before the winners are announced Saturday, August 3. Showtime’s dynamic duo Desus and Mero (who are also nominees) will host the private ceremony.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA



Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” - HBO

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” - Showtime

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” - CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” - BBC America

Billy Porter, “Pose” - FX

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” - FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” - FX

Bill Hader, “Barry” - HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” - Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” - Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” - Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” - CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“America To Me” - Starz

“Leaving Neverland” - HBO

“Our Planet” - Netflix

“The Rachel Maddow Show” - MSNBC

“Surviving R. Kelly” - Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” - PBS

“Making It” - NBC

“Nailed It!” - Netflix

“Queer Eye” - Netflix

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” - Netflix

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” - Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Arthur” - PBS Kids

“Carmen Sandiego” - Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” - PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Muppet Babies” - Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” - PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” - HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Desus & Mero” - Showtime

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” -TBS

“I Think You Should Leave” - Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” - HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” - NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” - CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Chernobyl” - HBO

“Deadwood: The Movie” - HBO

“Escape at Dannemora” - Showtime

“Fosse/Verdon” - FX

“Sharp Objects” - HBO

“When They See Us” - Netflix

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Dead to Me” - Netflix

“The Other Two” - Comedy Central

“Pose” - FX

“Russian Doll” - Netflix

“Succession” - HBO

“What We Do in the Shadows” - FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” - AMC

“The Good Fight” - CBS All Access

“Homecoming” - Amazon

“Killing Eve” - BBC America

“Pose” - FX

“Succession” - HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Barry” - HBO

“Fleabag” - Amazon

“The Good Place” - NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” - Amazon

“Russian Doll” - Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” - Pop TV

“Veep” - HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Chernobyl” - HBO

“Fleabag” - Amazon

“Game of Thrones” - HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

“Pose” - FX

“Russian Doll” - Netflix

“When They See Us” - Netflix



