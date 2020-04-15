Pornhub hopes to raise money, create new fetish with SFW hand-washing site, Scrubhub

Photo : Pornhub

The filth peddlers at Pornhub love to lend a helping hand, and not just when it comes to getting you off. In years past, they gave away a $25,000 scholarship and helped raise money for bee preservation, so it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that the porn juggernaut is finding a way to provide more than just sexual relief in these horrible times.

Today, it launched the parody site Scrubhub, which is brimming with goofy, faux-erotic hand-washing videos that come with the kinds of rambling titles you’d find beneath your standard Pornhub clip. “HOT GIRL GOES WILD IN PUBLIC IN PREMIUM POV – DIRTY 2 DISINFECTED!” reads one. “GRANDPA’S GOTTA GO WASH HIS PHALANGES,” goes another, which is labeled “mature.” The videos are comprised mostly of washing, but a few encourage bathroom tidiness and routine sanitizing. It’s all SFW, so long as your boss is fine with words like “THICK ANAL HUNK” being plastered across your screen. There will also be daily livestreams at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. PST, which will feature “a range of personalities” that probably include pornstars.



“We made Scrubhub to make people laugh in hopes of raising money for non-profit organizations that are helping people affected by COVID-19,” reads a statement. “We chose to highlight the seemingly mundane, yet crucial act of hand washing in the only way we know how to—by giving everyone something that no one asked for. This website is absolutely the product of what happens when we have too much time on our hands while staying home.”



Scrubhub was created in collaboration with Ani Acopian and Suzy Shinn, who went viral in February after creating the very funny Amazon Dating, and the purpose is to field donations for two charities, Invisible Hands and Frontline Foods. Invisible Hands is, per a description, “a New York-based volunteer program that delivers subsidized groceries to elderly, immune-compromised, and financially burdened families facing COVID-19.” Frontline Foods, meanwhile, aims to feed “ local workers who are fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis while supporting the local restaurants that are struggling to stay open.”

Pornhub emphasizes that 100% of the proceeds will benefit these organizations. Donations can be made here.

