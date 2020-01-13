Pop TV picks up Rachel Bloom’s new Mother Mary pilot

Photo : JC Olivera/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Her series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has wrapped up, but Rachel Bloom certainly isn’t staying idle. The latest announcement from the Television Critics Association Press Tour reports that Pop TV has ordered the pilot for Bloom’s latest series effort. Mother Mary is described as “a modern twist on one of the famous stories ever told.” That famous story is biblical, as the series features the title character (previously created by Betsy Sodaro of Disjointed) as “the most irresponsible and lazy human on Earth” who happens to become pregnant by way of Immaculate Conception.

Mother Mary will star Sodaro as the title character; Bloom steps in as “Christa Anton,” the mother of the antichrist. Fun! Sodaro will also write the project along with Casey Feigh (What We Do In The Shadows) and Dan Gregor (How I Met Your Mother). Bloom will executive produce with Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of Jax Media and Feigh, Gregor, and Sodaro. Pop is apparently looking to expand its comedy slate as its Schitt’s Creek has just started its final season; the network also recently picked up One Day At Time after it was dropped from Netflix. Mother Mary is scheduled to start shooting in February.

