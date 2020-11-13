Police operation reportedly underway at Ubisoft offices in Montreal

Ubisoft Photo : Eric THOMAS / AFP

There are multiple reports of a developing police operation taking place at Ubisoft Montreal’s offices. Per Polygon, a tactical unit was dispatched to the building after a 911 call, but details surrounding the reason for the emergency dispatch are still sparse. An Ubisoft rep told the platform, “We are aware of the situation and working with local authorities.” The Montreal Police’s Twitter account also confirmed the location of the operation and noted that there are no injuries at this time.



Early reports and social media posts from remote Ubisoft employees suggested a possible hostage situation, but authorities have not confirmed those details. Additionally, local news has noted that the building does house other businesses, so there’s a possibility that the issue isn’t directly linked to the gaming company. Helicopter footage showed Ubisoft employees among those on the roof of the building , but not visibly harmed.

Ubsisoft is the developer behind popular franchises Assassins’ Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and many others. A percentage of the company’s 3500 employees are currently working from home.



This is a developing story and will be updated as details arise.