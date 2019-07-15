Photo: Seeso

Tonight, free TV streaming platform Pluto TV has announced that has picked up the rights to all four seasons of Bajillion Dollar Propertie$—one of the flagship shows of the long-dead Seeso service. Only three of those seasons actually made it to air before Seeso got sent to live at a nice farm upstate, leaving the fourth season (which had already been filmed) with no place to stream. Starting today, though, Pluto TV will be airing the initial three seasons on a weekly basis on the platform’s FUNNY AF channel (followed by an on-demand release “shortly thereafter”), with the first episode of season four premiering on August 5.

Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, for those who missed it on Seeso (but how could you, when Seeso was so prevalent in all of our daily lives?!), is essentially a parody of reality shows like Million Dollar Listing, starring Paul F. Tompkins as the pompous owner of a real estate firm in L.A. with improvisers Drew Tarver, Tim Baltz, Ryan Gaul, Mandell Maughan, Tawny Newsome, and Dan Ahdoot playing his wacky underlings. The series was created by Kulap Vilaysack, with a lot of her famous funny friends showing up as potential clients/general maniacs who just like to cause trouble—which is to say that Jason Mantzoukas was in a couple episodes.

Now, if this news seems oddly familiar, it could be because Tompkins seemingly jumped the gun a bit at the end of last month, announcing on Twitter that Pluto TV was picking up the unaired fourth season of Bajillion before Pluto itself had officially confirmed that it was happening. We all had a good laugh about it here in the pop culture news media. Anyway, starting tonight, you can officially watch Bajillion on Pluto TV. For real.