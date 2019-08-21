Screenshot: Robb Manes (YouTube)

In the elevated high plains of Denver, CO, just east of the foothills of the mighty Rocky Mountains, a man named Robb Manes captured a rare and stunning sight: a herd of mattresses, bouncing and bounding and flopping their way across the steppe.



The mattresses had gathered for last weekend’s “Bed Cinema,” an outdoor movie festival that’s what it sounds like, when the inflatable sleeping surfaces, reacting to the gusts of a brewing storm or perhaps spooked by a predator, set out for a new space to graze. The mattresses, my friend, were blowin’ in the wind.



“We were hanging out at the pool when, suddenly, a mattress flew into the fenced-in area,” wrote Manes in the description of his video. “When a second and third one came in, we stood up, I grabbed my camera, and this is what we saw.”

As they are wont to do, people on the internet have since remixed the original footage with a bunch of movies like Jurassic Park and Braveheart and also added in Enya’s “Orinoco Flow” for good measure.



These lucky folks in Denver might have been anticipating seeing a movie, but instead they got to see the greatest show on Earth: the animal kingdom.

