Photo : ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

It’s been more than a year since You’re The Worst went off the air at FXX, taking with it one of the most pleasantly toxic casts of TV comedy characters in recent memory. Now series creator Stephen Falk and stars Aya Cash, Chris Geere, Kether Donahue, Desmin Borges, Todd Robert Anderson, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Allen Maldonado, Allan McLeod, Brandon Mychal Smith, Janet Varney, and Collette Wolfe are reuniting for a decidedly non-Gretchen-and-Jimmy-type reason: Raising money for a fundraiser to benefit food bank non-profit Feeding America.

Per THR, the show’s cast will be getting together (virtually) on Sunday (Funday), January 31, at 8 p.m. Central, where they’ll do a live-streamed read of the script for season 2's “A Rapidly Mutating Virus,” a.k.a. the episode where that particular season of TV goes flying off the rails into full-on self-destruction town. And, if that’s not enough to get nostalgic YTW fans to pony up some cash, the crew will also be doing a Q&A, plus Slothrust lead singer Lead Wellbaum will perform the show’s theme song, “7:30 AM.”

Tickets for the event are available through Play Per View; if you miss the live broadcast, it’ll be available for on-demand viewing until February 4.