Play it cool, monbebe: Monsta X announces North American tour dates

Photo : Starship Entertainment

Truthfully, some of us can’t fathom what we’re doing this weekend, let alone this summer. However, if you’re a Monsta X fan living in the U.S. or Canada, your June/July plans could already be shaping up quite nicely. Today, the South Korean pop band—which consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.— has announced the North American leg of their world tour, which kicks off June 2 in Minneapolis and wraps up in Los Angeles July 11. The 17-date arena and theater tour comes a few months after their forthcoming album, All About Luv, which is scheduled to drop this Valentine’s Day. All About Luv will be the six-man outfit ’s first English-language album.

Tickets go on sale here this Friday, January 17 at 3 PM EST . Until then, you can check out their collaboration with Colombian pop artist Sebastián Yatra, “Magnetic,” as well as the list of tour dates below.

Monsta X North American tour dates

June 2 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

June 5 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

June 7 — Washington, D.C.— EagleBank Arena

June 10 — Newark, NJ— Prudential Center

June 12 — Boston, MA — Agganis Arena

June 14 — Toronto, ON— ScotiaBank Arena

June 16 — Chicago, IL— United Center

June 19 — Atlantic City, NJ— Borgata Event Center

June 22 — Atlanta, GA— Infinite Energy Arena

June 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL— BB&T Center

June 27 — Ft. Worth, TX— Dickies Arena

June 29 — Denver, CO— Pepsi Center

July 1 — Seattle, WA— accesso ShoWare Center

July 2 — Vancouver, BC— Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 6 — San Jose, CA— SAP Center at San Jose

July 8 — Phoenix, AZ— Arizona Federal Theatre

July 11 — Los Angeles, CA— The Forum