Play it cool, monbebe: Monsta X announces North American tour dates

Truthfully, some of us can’t fathom what we’re doing this weekend, let alone this summer. However, if you’re a Monsta X fan living in the U.S. or Canada, your June/July plans could already be shaping up quite nicely. Today, the South Korean pop band—which consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M.—has announced the North American leg of their world tour, which kicks off June 2 in Minneapolis and wraps up in Los Angeles July 11. The 17-date arena and theater tour comes a few months after their forthcoming album, All About Luv, which is scheduled to drop this Valentine’s Day. All About Luv will be the six-man outfit’s first English-language album.
Tickets go on sale here this Friday, January 17 at 3 PM EST. Until then, you can check out their collaboration with Colombian pop artist Sebastián Yatra, “Magnetic,” as well as the list of tour dates below.
Monsta X North American tour dates
June 2 — Minneapolis, MN—The Armory
June 5 — Detroit, MI—Fox Theatre
June 7 — Washington, D.C.—EagleBank Arena
June 10 — Newark, NJ—Prudential Center
June 12 — Boston, MA—Agganis Arena
June 14 — Toronto, ON—ScotiaBank Arena
June 16 — Chicago, IL—United Center
June 19 — Atlantic City, NJ—Borgata Event Center
June 22 — Atlanta, GA—Infinite Energy Arena
June 24 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL—BB&T Center
June 27 — Ft. Worth, TX—Dickies Arena
June 29 — Denver, CO—Pepsi Center
July 1 — Seattle, WA—accesso ShoWare Center
July 2 — Vancouver, BC—Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
July 6 — San Jose, CA—SAP Center at San Jose
July 8 — Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre
July 11 — Los Angeles, CA—The Forum