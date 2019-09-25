Photo: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Fans who don’t live on ether side of the U.S. coast (or in Toronto) may be disappointed by the Pixies’ latest band announcement. This December, original members Black Francis (vocals/guitar), David Lovering (drums), and Joey Santiago (guitar), along with bassist Paz Lenchantin, will hit three shows in California before visiting New York, Boston, and Toronto for six concerts that Billboard describes as “intimate.”

The handful of dates will support Beneath The Eyrie, the Pixies’ third reunion album after the departure of original bassist Kim Deal. Billboard says that “The band has also established that the shows’ setlists will vary from night to night ‘with every number determined just before it’s performed.’” Also, this small jaunt will be followed by a larger tour in 2020, a relief to the Pixies’ many fans in the middle of the country. Meanwhile, tickets for these six dates go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Pixies 2019 North American Tour Dates



December 2—The Troubadour—Los Angeles

December 3—The Troubadour—Los Angeles

December 5—August Hall—San Francisco

December 9—Webster Hall—New York City

December 11—Big Night Live—Boston

December 12—Phoenix Concert Theatre—Toronto