Despite what Bob Dylan would have you believe, the vast majority of us do, in fact, need “a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.” This is especially true in the case of Dayton, Ohio, whose local news interrupted last night’s The Bachelorette airing to broadcast an emergency tornado warning.



Swept up in the whirlwind of reality TV romance, viewers were apparently unhappy to have the show interrupted by a serious weather alert meant to, y’know, save peoples’ lives from powerfully destructive forces of nature. Jamie Simpson, a meteorologist for Dayton’s Fox 45, addressed these complaints during an update, sort of just laying it all out there for anyone sending shitty messages to him about how annoying tornado warnings are.

Please watch a clip of this moment, courtesy of someone going by “patvell69,” simply titled “Jamie Simpson Dayton Ohio Weather Dude goes off.”



Just as the title claims, Simpson goes all the way off after hearing that people are complaining about the interruption. He walks out in front of the weather map with outstretched palms and, with total exasperation, announces, “We’re not going back to the show, folks! This is a dangerous situation, okay?!”

“Think about if this was your neighborhood,” he says, voice rising. “I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this! Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do.”

Baffled look on his face, Simpson refutes claims that the emergency weather broadcast has to do with his ego, wanders back off camera, and announces, “I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic.” Throughout, he possesses all the righteous anger of a parent telling their toddler not to stick a fork in the electric socket, only amplified because that toddler is a bunch of grown-ups who are mad their dating show has been interrupted by a severe weather alert.

After speaking his piece, a cooler front moves in and Simpson apologizes for getting upset. He clarifies that “It just really bothers me that we have people that don’t care about other peoples’ safety around here” before getting back to the update, voice drained of any remaining energy.



Simpson’s only the most recent in a long line of meteorologists who are fed right-the-fuck-up with people not properly respecting their work. The weather pros are sick and tired of not getting their due and goddamnit, they’re going to start letting everyone know.



