There really isn’t any other way to say it, folks: it’s a horror show of epic proportions out there right now. But, if you can manage to pull yourself away from despairing over the headlines, there are still at least some good cultural quarantine events happening online. Pinhead himself, for example, is out here reading us Mary Shelley’s classic cornerstone of horror, Frankenstein.



Legendary character actor Doug Bradley, who has so far played Clive Barker’s Cenobite Hell Priest in eight Hellraiser films, has recently released two videos on his YouTube channel making extremely good use of his intense, very British accent by reading us the foundational tale of man’s hubris from what looks to be a very cozy horror nook in his home.

Of course, we’d love it if he was also doing this in full Pinhead regalia, but like we said earlier, these are shitshow horror times we’re living in, so we’ll just take what we can get right now. Besides, if we’re lucky, we’ll be seeing his leather-clad villain again in David Gordon Green’s upcoming Hellraiser sequel series.

