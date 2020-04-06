Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images for Amazon Studios )

In this era where everything is dependent on the libraries of the big streaming platforms, people are used to going from having certain movies or TV shows available to watch one day and then not available the next. Still, the approach Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge is taking with the surprise decision to release her one-woman show online is surprising: As reported by The Wrap, the special—Fleabag Live—will be available in the U.S. on Amazon for a period of only two weeks, beginning on April 10 (it’ll be available earlier and on other sites in the U.K.). Even then, you’ll only be able to get a 48-hour rental for $5.

Rather than some kind of weird cash-grab from Waller-Bridge, though, she’s doing this to raise money for various charities that are working to fight the coronavirus and help people affected by it. A number of British charities have been named, including The National Emergencies Trust and the Fleabag Support Fund (which helps freelancers working in the theater industry), but American charities will be named “at a later date.” In a statement, Waller-Bridge explains that all of the money will go charitable organizations, saying she hopes this “can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times.”