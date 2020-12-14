Photo : Amazon Prime Video

2020 is the year that just keeps on giving shit we wish we could send back. To help us make it through the end of this hell-year, both Amazon and Netflix are offering comedy specials to roast 2020 into oblivion. For Netflix, Black Mirror’s Charlie Brooker has assembled an ensemble of stars for mockumentary-style special Death To 2020, while Amazon and Bess Kalb have gathered some of the funniest women in comedy to open the library and read this year for fucking filth in Yearly Departed. Amazon has released the trailer for the upcoming special, which is hosted by Phoebe Robinson and premieres on December 30:



In addition to Robinson, the special features a killer lineup that includes Tiffany Haddish, Ziwe Fumudoh, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Natasha Rothwell, Sarah Silverman, and Rachel Brosnahan. Yearly Departed was written and executive produced by Bess Kalb, co-written by Akilah Green and Karen Chee, and directed by Linda Mendoza (who also directed Tiffany Haddish’s acclaimed comedy special They Ready). More from Amazon:

Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women. Yearly Departed is an Amazon Original Comedy Special that is produced by an extraordinary group of women including Bess Kalb (Writer, EP), Rachel Brosnahan (EP), Paige Simpson (EP), Samantha Ressler (EP), Nathalie Love (EP), and as well as Done + Dusted’s Katy Mullan and David Jammy, both EPs. The special is directed by Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready).