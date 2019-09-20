Photo: Chloe Brewer

There have been so many things over the years to love in Zach Galifianakis and Funny or Die’s sporadic mock-interview show, “Between Two Ferns,” be it the time they got President Obama to bag on the third Hangover movie or the episode where Galifianakis suggests Jon Hamm change his name to “Stuart Turkeylink.”



Netflix’s new Between Two Ferns: The Movie will almost certainly provide a host new favorite moments and hilariously cringey celeb encounters, but it also, apparently, gifts us with a new, sincere (and damn fine) song entitled “Walking on a String” from Phoebe Bridgers and members of both The Walkmen and The National. Per Consequence of Sound:

Produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska, the track was written by Berninger; his wife, Carin Besser; and musician Mike Brewer specifically for the Netflix special. Brewer also plays as a member of The Spiders from Bars, along with The Walkmen’s Walter Martin and Matt Barrick. The group performs “Walking on a String” in a bar scene right in the middle of Between Two Ferns, underscoring a touching moment between Galifianakis and his crew.

Unfortunately, an audio rip isn’t available online just yet, but curious listeners can check out the song at the film’s 42:30 mark on Netflix. Luckily, those without a Netflix membership (or those who forgot their ex’s account password) can still listen to previous team-ups between Bridgers and Berninger.

“Walking on a String” will see an official release via Dead Oceans on October 17th. Between Two Ferns: The Movie is available on Netflix now.